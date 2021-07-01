In a public letter, Bradley University president Stephen Standifird has announced that Bradley will notrequire students or employees to be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus in the fall.
Standifird said they will, however, continue surveillance testing program and those who aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to participate.
He stated that several factors went into this decision, including the numbers of people voluntarily getting the vaccination and the positive impact it’s having on COVID-19 positivity rates throughout the state.
“Although we don’t require vaccinations on campus, I remain a strong advocate of people getting vaccinated,” said Standifird. “Every eligible member of my immediate family, including my 12-year-old daughter, has been vaccinated. I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to do the same. At the start of the fall semester we anticipate being able to host vaccination clinics on-campus again.”
The letter also stated that those who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from the on-campus testing for the COVID-19 virus in the fall, but those students and staff will need to provide evidence of vaccination to opt out of the testing program. More details will be released later in the summer about the testing protocols and how to submit vaccination records.
Standifird said some activities, internships, and co-ops may require vaccinations. More information will be provided on that as well.
“I recognize a healthy and safe environment is critical to creating a conducive learning environment. We will continue monitoring the situation and will make appropriate adjustments to this approach based on any new information,” said Standifird.
