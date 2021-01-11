Monmouth College has announced that Mamie Ambrosch, of Metamora, and Emily Rein, of Morton, are among the college’s December 2020 graduates.
Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the birthplace of the women's fraternity movement, the college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks, and two innovative Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.
