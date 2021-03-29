Centered around the concept of Mission Excellence, Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) Employees surround themselves in a culture where the expectation is always for excellent performance, and they recognize the work they do truly makes a difference in the lives of others each day. For the month of March, HMC was able to honor two employees who exemplify these characteristics and were given the recognition of March Employee of the Month.
The first Employee of the Month for March was awarded to Haeli Turner, RN at Hopedale Hospital. Haeli has been a part of the Hopedale Medical Complex team since May of 2019. In her nomination by a fellow colleague, Haeli was recognized for going above the call of duty to assist a family member in spending as much time as they needed with their loved one at the hospital. As Krysty Bishop, Respiratory Therapist, said in her nomination, “As a direct result of Haeli’s actions that family member got to spend valuable time with their loved one. The family member stated how grateful they were to our staff for their kindness and the care provided. In my opinion, that act is what it means to ‘Be HMC’.”
Alaina Fonner, a Certified Nursing Assistant in Medical Arts was the second recipient of a March Employee of the Month Award. Alaina received two different nominations from members of the Medical Arts Team. Paige Nafziger, RN commented, “Alaina is always kind and energetic with her patients. She has been a great addition to the Med Arts family.” Additionally, Joe Whitson, Medical Arts Practice Manager shared, “If there is one employee in Med Arts that starts the day with purpose, I believe, I would always select Alaina. While only being a part of the HMC family for close to one year, Alaina truly represents the ‘Be HMC’ philosophy.”
HMC is always looking for Registered Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants who are passionate about serving those they care for. If you would like to learn more about current job opportunities at Hopedale Medical Complex, please go to www.hopedalemc.com and click on the HMC Careers Tab.
