St. Ambrose University congratulates more than 600 students who received their academic degrees during the commencement ceremonies on May 20 at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The following students earned degrees:

Savannah Wilson of Washington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Management

Leo Edwards of Washington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Kenzie Dorn of Morton graduated with a Master's degree in Social Work

Rian Schmidt of Morton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management

