Heartland Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce its upcoming "Shred Days" for secure onsite document shredding.
Taking place on select Saturdays from August to October, Heartland Bank's "Shred Days" provide an opportunity to securely dispose of personal documents like receipts, old utility bills, insurance forms, bank statements and more. A mobile shred unit will be available at various locations, allowing attendees to witness the shredding process through the unit's observation window.
"Shred Days" will be held every Saturday in August and September (excluding Sept. 30) as well as on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21. Visit hbtbank.com/shred-days for event dates and locations, as well as for a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials to shred.
Heartland Bank encourages individuals to take advantage of this free service, emphasizing the importance of proper document disposal in preventing identity theft.
