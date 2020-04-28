(Peoria, IL | April 28, 2020) - OSF HealthCare is taking pro-active measures to ensure the health and safety of patients, visitors, vendors, and Mission Partners (employees).
Beginning Wednesday, April 29, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria will require anyone entering to wear a mask. Exceptions are made for those younger than two years old or those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.
“Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth helps to contain respiratory secretions and reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said President Bob Anderson. “Masking is additional protection which will address asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission of the virus.”
Patients will be given a mask to wear while interacting with medical staff if they don’t have one of their own. In addition, visitors and vendors will be asked to wear a personal mask. If a personal mask is not available, a disposable mask will be provided.
All OSF Mission Partners will also be required to wear masks in public spaces, whether personal or provided by OSF HealthCare. OSF Mission Partners who provide direct patient care will be issued appropriate personal protective equipment by OSF.
OSF Saint Francis has strict visitor guidelines in place and will continue its NO VISITOR policy with some exceptions, including labor & delivery, end of life and for patients who are under 18 in OSF Children’s Hospital.
For more information on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including frequently asked questions, please visit the OSF HealthCare COVID-19 digital health hub: www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/.
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and it is not an emergency, DO NOT go to a hospital or doctor’s office. Instead, use one of the digital care options offered by OSF. You can connect through Clare, a digital assistant available through the OSF website, or by calling the 24/7 nurse hotline at 833-OSF-KNOW (833-673-5669).
