Eureka College's Ronald Reagan Museum has announced that it is one of 75 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program.
CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings. The museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.
“Ronald Reagan Museum and Eureka College desire to continue to be an educational resource/destination for elementary through high school students,” Eureka College Provost Dr. Ann Fulop said. “At the archives and museum students can explore communication skills, leadership development and history. Preserving all the artifacts in the archives and on display is essential to continue to serve the educational needs of the community and to honor Ronald Reagan's legacy.”
The CAP program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Located in Eureka, Illinois, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and custom educational opportunities.
Originally founded by abolitionist members of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois and only the third in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis. The College, which is located on nearly 70 wooded acres in central Illinois, is the smallest of only 23 colleges and universities to ever award a bachelor’s degree to a future President of the United States.
The Ronald Reagan Museum is located at 300 E. College Ave, Eureka, IL, 61530 and specializes in items from President Reagan's Eureka College student days, his movie and TV career, his governorship of California and two terms as president of the United States. The Reagan Peace Garden located on the historic campus includes a bust of the 40th president and a section of the Berlin Wall. Learn more
at https://www.eureka.edu/about/reaganlegacy/visit-the-reagan-museum.
