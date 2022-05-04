The annual Morton United Church of Christ plant sale will be held on Saturday, May 7, in the church parking lot and garage, located at 300 N. Main in Morton, and will feature a nice selection of plants and garden related items at very reasonable prices.
Latest News
- Morton United Church of Christ to hold plant sale May 7
- Mark Webb inducted into GSW's chapter of Upsilon Pi Epsilon honor society
- Monmouth College students benefit from numerous opportunities to present undergraduate research
- Scots’ softball wins longest game in school history at Knox
- Eureka Public Library announces upcoming events
- Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Spring Fling on May 7
- Hailey Flowers inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- ‘Spring Bay Bookies’ going strong after 20 years
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois 117 in Eureka to close May 3
- Conductors of the Underground Railroad in Woodford County to be topic at WCHGS meeting May 12
- ‘Spring Bay Bookies’ going strong after 20 years
- Morton United Church of Christ to hold plant sale May 7
- Washington District Library announces upcoming events
- Nine Monmouth College students inducted into National Communication Studies Honor Society
- Peoria Historical Society to hold art show
- WCFB Foundation names scholarship recipient
- Craft and vendor fair to be held at Hopewell Grange April 30
- Scots’ softball wins longest game in school history at Knox
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.