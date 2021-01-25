Former UK resident, Clare Evans, will take attendees on a Great British Baking Show-inspired culinary tour of the UK on February 2 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Learn how to make a proper cup of tea and other fun regional specialties. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the program.
On February 11 at 6 p.m., local and USA Today bestselling author Suzan Tisdale, will talk about her journey as a self-published romance writer. This program will also take place on Zoom. Please register to receive the link.
The library has two book groups that always welcome new members. The Book Chats Book Group will meet on February 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Each attendee can share a favorite book they have read lately and leave with lots of new recommendations. Register to receive the Zoom link for this book group. The Books and Bites Book Group will meet on February 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the short story collection, The Moth Presents Occasional Magic. Pick up a copy of the book at the Checkout Desk. The meeting location for February has not yet been decided; request to join the Books and Bites Facebook group to receive restaurant location updates.
More library programs and information can be found at www.mortonlibrary.org.
