Midwest Food Bank’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the ninth consecutive year that Midwest Food Bank has earned this top distinction.
“Midwest Food Bank’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “People can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Midwest Food Bank.”
“It is important to use the financial support we receive in an efficient manner,” says David Kieser, President and CEO of Midwest Food Bank. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters the blessing of volunteers and staff serving with excellence and integrity.”
Midwest Food Bank has 10 locations in the U.S., and one each in East Africa and Haiti. For more information about Midwest Food Bank (of MFB Location), please visit their website at midwestfoodbank.org
Midwest Food Bank (“MFB”) is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. Our vision is to provide industry-leading food relief to those in need while feeding them spiritually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.