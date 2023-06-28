Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the spring quarter 2023 dean's list. Among students on the dean’s list is Benjamin Himmel of Morton, with high honors. Himmel is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean's list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."
To learn more about MSOE, visit www.msoe.edu
