Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.
Following are graduates from your area:
Germantown Hills, IL
Lukas Smolarchuk, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Metamora, IL
Kyle Todd, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering
Morton, IL
Madeline Carver, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI)
Washington, IL
Chase Cagle, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Michael Horning, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Samantha McCullar, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Design
Micah Stewart, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
