The Morton VFW is excited to announce a complete transformation of the Morton Civil War Days, renaming the event to, “A Call to Arms: Homefront to Battlefield”, and will take place on October 1-3, 2021, a departure from the normal first weekend of May schedule.
Additionally, the event will no longer be held at Southwood Park. The Morton Park District has been a gracious host, however, to allow to expand and accommodate for more re-enactors and vendors, as well to provide a more authentic environment, the Morton VFW will be the new site host for the annual event.
For more information, visit http://www.acalltoarms.com.
