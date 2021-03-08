CEFCU has announced that Mark Hoffmire will assume the role of Chief Operations Officer effective May 1, 2021. Hoffmire has been an employee of CEFCU for 40 years and currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Lending. In Hoffmire’s new role, he will direct the Credit Union’s Lending, Marketing, and California initiatives. Hoffmire is active in the community, having been a past board member of the Greater Peoria YMCA, and currently serving on the board of Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois.
Doug Hanley, an employee of CEFCU for 20 years, will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Lending. Hanley is currently the Vice President of Business Services. His role will oversee all aspects of lending at the Credit Union including Mortgages, Consumer Loans, and Business Services as well as Collections, Business Deposits/Treasury Services, and Business Development. Hanley has served on many community boards in the past and is currently on the board of the Center for Prevention of Abuse.
Assuming the role of Vice President of Business Services will be Paul Donahoe. Joining CEFCU in 2010, Donahoe has served in diverse lending roles within CEFCU before taking on his current role of Business Services Credit Operations Manager. Donahoe also serves as director for FamilyCore.
Brandon Carlson will be promoted to Business Services Credit Operation Manager.
