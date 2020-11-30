Acclaimed historian H.W. Brands will join ALPLM Lincoln historian Christian McWhirter to discuss Brands’ newest book, “The Zealot and the Emancipator” during a special Facebook LIVE! event on Thursday, December 3 at 7 p.m. The book narrates the epic struggle over slavery as embodied by John Brown and Abraham Lincoln — two men moved to radically different acts to confront the nation’s gravest sin.
John Brown was a charismatic and deeply religious man who heard the God of the Old Testament speaking to him, telling him to destroy slavery by any means – including an attack on the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, hoping to arm slaves with weapons for a race war that would cleanse the nation of slavery.
Brown’s violence pointed ambitious Illinois lawyer and former officeholder Abraham Lincoln toward a different solution to slavery: politics. Lincoln spoke cautiously and dreamed big, plotting his path back to Washington and perhaps to the White House. Lincoln shrewdly threaded the needle between the opposing voices of a fractured nation and won election as president. But the time for moderation had passed, and Lincoln’s fervent belief that democracy could resolve its moral crises peacefully faced its ultimate test.
To watch this Facebook LIVE! event, please go to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Facebook page. Then open the page at the appointed time and scroll to the post highlighting the live event. Once you’re there, simply click on the image and watch the live video stream.
