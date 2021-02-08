Did you postpone or cancel a screening for breast, lung or colorectal cancer during 2020? Well, it is 2021 now and the Partnership for a Healthy Community would like to remind you to get your screenings up to date. Talk to your healthcare provider about scheduling a screening today. Your provider can discuss factors such as your family history, risk factors and timing of your last screening.
Screenings look for cancer in people with no symptoms, but if you are experiencing any symptoms like a lump in the breast or blood in your stool, contact your provider and share your concerns. They are there to help.
This reminder is from the Partnership for a Healthy Community serving Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. Your health is important; get your screenings up to date for yourself and those you love.
About the Partnership for a Healthy Community
The Partnership for a Healthy Community is a community driven partnership of public and private partners working together to address priority health issues in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. The partnership’s vision for the Tri-County region is a thriving community that is inclusive, diverse and sustainable to ensure health equity and the opportunity for well-being to all.
