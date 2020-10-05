If one has been at home and somewhat isolated, perhaps every drawer, closet or plastic bin has been gone through. Should this or that item be thrown away or kept? Some may be on a second cleaning blitz about now, as we are hearing that another round of infection may be coming.
During a cleaning “adventure”, Louis K. Hofer of Morton decided to gift this writer with a small basket. The contents of the basket include a lifetime of volunteerism and love for Louie’s fellowman. It is wonderful that the material in the basket did not reach a garbage can.
One yellow writing pad’s material in the basket was titled “Talk on Appalachia”. Reading the script for a presentation to a group that included members of the Knights of Columbus was an example of the outreach the Hofers, Louie and Pat, began after a chance meeting with Father Ralph Beiting in Lancaster, KY. Father Beiting wrote many books on his ministry with the Christian Appalachian Project, an interdenominational Christian organization. Fr. Beiting died after a short illness on August 9, 2012 at the age of 88.
Morton resident Mary Ellen Smith told of volunteering with Louie at a recent gathering of members of a Thursday coffee group from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Mary Ellen and her husband were volunteers on one of the trips with Louie to Louisa, KY. Another volunteer, Dorothy Nalley of Deer Creek, mentioned that the 2004 mission trip to Kentucky was a “lot of fun”.
Looking further into the basket, this writer found an older world atlas (a keeper) and photos. Louie suggested that the photos be passed on to Dorothy Nalley. Delivering the photos to Dorothy was a delight. She asked, “Do you know the story behind these photos?”
My ears were open, as were my eyes. Dorothy’s face lit up as she remembered her trip where she and other volunteers were able to join a public health nurse on her rounds in the area around Louisa, KY. She noted, “You would not believe some of the living conditions there.”
Collecting picture postal cards tends to be a hobby of the past. That is unless the cards tell a great story. Louie has a story because of a postal card dated July 14, 2001. Louie’s wife Pat was alive at the receipt of this postal card that pictured two women fishing in Guatemala. A trip to Guatemala was a chance to see the beauty of this country in Central America and to see that a much-needed generator be delivered to the people living in a rural part of the country. Louie related that it was difficult at times to get the material to those who needed the equipment and other supplies.
Although Louie is mostly homebound, he has not stopped being social. On October 1, he mentioned that he has a new project, one that he hoped would be mentioned in this article. He has ordered a new outdoor crucifix to be displayed in his backyard where he will be able to view it.
When told that he was a generous, holy man, Louie said, “Don’t ask the people in Henry, IL.” There is no need to do so. Ask those who know Louie. Listen and look if you get a chance to visit with a man who is not giving up.
