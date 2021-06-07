Athletes who consistently perform know and understand the importance of training even in the off season. If you have a passion to perform, train at the Hopedale Wellness Center in their No Off Season Summer Program. The No Off Season Program is an exclusively designed training program for competitive athletes. Components of the program include weight lifting along with speed and agility training that is supervised by HMC Strength Coaches.
The Hopedale Wellness Center will be offering two different date options for the upcoming months. Choose from Session #1 which is being held June 7-July 2, 2021 or Session #2 which is being held from July 5 – July 30, 2021. Trainees must be 9 years or older in age and must be able to work on their own, following the required components of the program.
During the session, athletes can choose and vary their 60-minute interval training sessions based on their personal schedule. Choose a 60-minute weight lifting program on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-2 p.m. or 2-3 p.m. Specific weight lifting programs will be designed by the HMC Strength Coaches for each participant based on their age, abilities and goals. On Tuesday and Thursday, start your 60-minute speed and agility training from 9-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m.
Rest assured, there will be supervision of all athletes during each session by the HMC Strength Coaches and remember that this is a group training session. One-on-one personal training is not a component of the No Off Season Training Program.
Training prices are based on the number of days per week you choose to train. If you are interested in registering or have additional questions about the No Off Season Program, please contact the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309.449.4500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.