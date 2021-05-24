Kick off the summer by turning up the fun for your kids! Register them for the Hopedale Wellness Center Kids Fitness and Fun Camp during the month of June. Each Tuesday, June 8-29, from 9—11 a.m., Kindergarten through fifth grade students can be a part of the Hopedale Wellness Center Program.
From fitness games, to creative cooking, to having fun with new friends, the Kid’s Fitness and Fun Camp will keep them moving. The cost for the camp is $50 per child, and you must register by June 4, 2021. They ask that all who participate are comfortable wearing a mask. To register or for more information, call the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309-449-4500. All activities will be held at the Wellness Center, located at 222 NW Grove Street in Hopedale, IL. To learn more about all current and upcoming programming, go to www.hopedalewc.com or find them on Facebook @ Hopedale Wellness Center.
