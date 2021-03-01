Isaac Ferguson of Eureka (Architecture Undergraduate), Chase Howerton of Germantown Hills (Nursing Undergraduate), Madeleine Dorcy of Metamora (Nursing Undergraduate) and Madison Custer of Washington (Education Undergraduate) have all been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2020 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the state of Wisconsin with more than 23,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students.