Isaac Ferguson of Eureka (Architecture Undergraduate), Chase Howerton of Germantown Hills (Nursing Undergraduate), Madeleine Dorcy of Metamora (Nursing Undergraduate) and Madison Custer of Washington (Education Undergraduate) have all been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2020 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the state of Wisconsin with more than 23,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students.
Area students named to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dean’s List
Latest News
- Tazewell 4-H members experience a unique drive-thru award ceremony
- Cooking for one with a multi-use programable pressure cooker
- Area students named to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dean’s List
- Local students earn Augustana College Dean's List honors
- Local students named to Marquette University's fall 2020 Dean's List
- Morton Public Library announces updated hours
- Registration now open for Morton Youth Baseball Association
- Rescheduled ‘Community Claus’ dinner to be held March 4
Most Popular
Articles
- Carole A Nelson
- Morton School District 709 Board of Education meeting highlights
- Mark L Brozovich
- WCHS girls basketball
- Secretary of State Jesse White Calls on Drivers to Move Over for Stopped Emergency Vehicles (aka Scott’s Law)
- Tazewell County Medical Society honors local physicians
- Washington Chamber of Commerce to host virtual ‘Inspire Washington Luncheon’
- Betty K Larrison
- Christian Union Church to host blood drive March 2
- WCHS boys basketball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.