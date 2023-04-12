The Monmouth College softball team opened Midwest Conference play with a road double header at Grinnell. The Scots (5-11, 0-2) lost both games to the Pioneers (11-7, 2-0) by the score of 8-0 with the mercy rule in effect.
In the opener, Monmouth had the first scoring chance. Olivia Riddley (Chatham, Illinois) singled to start the second and Vanessa Wright (Villa Grove, Illinois) walked with one out. But a fielder's choice and a strikeout ended the inning. Monmouth put two on base in the third as well as Lillian Hucke (Aledo, Illinois) singled and MyKenzie Kloess (Dupo, Illinois) walked but again, Grinnell got out of the inning.
The Pioneers plated two in the bottom of the third against Abby Leber (Tremont, Illinois). The first run scored on a bases loaded single and the second on a sacrifice fly.
The Scots collected one hit over the next three innings and Grinnell scored six times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game with an 8-0 win. Leber (2-5) took the loss allowing two runs on five hits over four innings. Anna McCarty (Decatur, Illinois) allowed four earned runs, six total, on six hits in 1 1/3 innings.
In game two, Grinnel scored three runs in the first inning against starter Elizabeth Durfee (Arlington, Washington).
Riddley led off Monmouth's second inning with a single and Madelyn Belville (Rushville, Illinois) singled. But three straight outs kept the Scots from getting on the board. Grinnell plated four more in the second inning and extended the lead to 8-0 in the third. The game ended on the mercy rule after the top of the fifth with the hosts up by eight.
Durfee (1-4) took the game two loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings. Addison Steward (Danvers, Illinois) allowed two runs on four hits and McCarty threw 1 2/3 shutout innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.