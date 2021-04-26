During the month of May, the Hopedale Wellness Center is offering a diabetes workshop series led by Hopedale Medical Complex Registered Dietitian, Amy Sammis. Program participants will meet each Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hopedale Wellness Center beginning on May 6 with completion of the program on May 27, 2021.
This four-week program is for those who have been diagnosed with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, and for caregivers of persons with diabetes. Participants will focus on maintaining active and fulfilling lifestyles that can be improved by utilizing problem solving and decision making that focuses on positive lifestyle changes. Additional topics will include healthy eating, being active, managing stress, staying motivated and self-monitoring.
The cost for the four sessions is $40. You can register by calling the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309.449.4500. The Hopedale Wellness Center is located at 222 NW Grove Street in Hopedale, IL. To learn more about all current and upcoming programming, go to www.hopedalewc.com.
