Morton Public Library will kick-off their first NEA Big Read program on April 10, 2021. The library is one of 84 nonprofit organizations selected to receive an NEA Big Read grant to support a community reading program between September 2020 and December 2021. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in partnership with Arts Midwest.
Morton Library selected “Lab Girl”, by Hope Jahren, for its themes of science and discovery and looks forward to exploring local parks and backyards through creative programs and generous community partners.
At this time, community members can pick up a free copy of “Lab Girl” at the following locations while supplies last: Morton Public Library, Morton Park District Office and Recreation Center, Eli’s Coffee Shop, Morton Cinema, Morton Chamber of Commerce, The Cookery, and Little Free Libraries.
Programs and events for all ages will begin April 10 and will run through May 8. A full program schedule and registration information can be found at www.mortonlibrary.org/bigread.
NEA Big Read Kick-Off
April 10 at 10 a.m. to noon in Hannah’s Reading Garden behind Morton Library. All ages are welcome. Sucre Sweets Trolley will serve sweet treats. Adults can get their free copy of “Lab Girl” and children can paint a cinderblock to be used in the construction of the community garden. At 10 a.m., Plank Pilates will lead a free, 50-minute yoga session on the back lawn. A ground-breaking ceremony for the library’s new community garden will take place at 11 a.m. Bring a blanket and your picnic lunch and stay for the Birds of Prey show with Wildlife Prairie Park at 11:30 a.m.
Keynote with Author Hope Jahren
Join award-winning scientist and author Hope Jahren for an insightful and inspiring virtual lecture and Q & A session at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. This event is made possible by a partnership with libraries and organizations across the country. There are two options for viewing the live streamed event; both options require registration. Viewers can watch from home or attend an in-person viewing of the live stream at the library. Hope Jahren will not be at the library in person. To register, visit www.mortonlibrary.org/bigread or call (309) 263-2200.
Upcoming events (more information available at www.mortonlibrary.org/bigread):
April 13, 20, 27 and May 4: Nature Play for kids in Hannah’s Reading Garden
April 13 and May 1: Guided hikes at Ulrich Nature Preserve
April 13, 20, 28 and May 4, 6: “Lab Girl” book discussions at various locations
April 15: Family Storytime in Hannah’s Reading Garden
April 20: GEMS Girls Science Program –“Be a Bontanist!”
April 21: Soil Sampling Hands-On program for adults
April 22: Community clean-up around Morton and tree planting ceremony
April 23: “Cooking What You Grow” at The Cookery
April 26: Guided walk at Idlewood Park
April 27: Preparing your garden for summer with Master GardenerElla Maxwell
April 29: “Ready, Set, Grow!” for kids
April 29: Bradley biology professor panel discussion
April 30: Film screening – “The Biggest Little Farm” at Morton Cinema
May 3: Mental Health + Lab Girl with the National Alliance for Mental Health
Community members can also take part in ongoing activities beginning April 10-May 8, including related take-and-make craft kits, the storywalk at Idlewood Park, a digital escape room found on the NEA Big Read webpage, and an interactive PoeTree inside the Library’s entrance.
“Conducting a community wide reading event has been a goal of the Morton Library’s since we developed our 2016-2021 long range plan,” said Alissa Williams, Morton Library Director. “We are excited to engage with our community in this way and look forward to exploring our local parks as well as our own backyards as part of the programs we have planned.”
For more information and to register for programs, visit www.mortonlibrary.org/bigread or call (309) 263-2200.
