Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 9, 2023.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 2,234 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 166 made the President's List and 698 made the Dean's List.
Those area residents who have earned these honors are:
James Couri of Germantown Hills - President's List
Anna Schultz of Metamora - Dean's List
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.