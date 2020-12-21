The Village of Morton Board of Trustees voted Monday, December 7, 2020, to apply for a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) in order to provide grants to certain business types in the Village of Morton. If approved, the Village will be offering grants of up to $10,000 to restaurants, bars, beauty salons, nail salons, barber shops, bakeries, bowling centers, and indoor movie theaters in order to reimburse them for rent/mortgage payments and utilities.