Superintendent’s Report
- Dr. Hill reported that the Illinois State Board of Education website has a breakdown of the Fall Learning Plans for public schools throughout the state: In-person — 237 districts, 569 schools, 158,216 students; blended remote learning — 349 districts, 1273 schools, 527,022 students; remote learning only—262 districts, 226 schools, 1,238,405 students
- As of the date of the meeting, Morton School District had two staff members out on quarantine; one staff member positive; 23 students out on quarantine; two students positive. There are 225 remote learners.
- IHSA announced it will be waiving by-law (3.100) for spring/summer 2021 sports so students can participate simultaneously on school teams and non-school club teams from April 19—June 26.
- Dr. Teater reported on student achievement using the indicators of attainment (standardized tests) - compare to standard/cut score; Growth (standardized tests)—compare to expected growth; daily work—homework, quizzes, tests, projects, participation. Fall results show slight declines in some grade levels. Testing included content presented last spring during the remote learning time period.
Discussion Items
- 2021 Facilities: Mr. Keach reviewed the 15-year plan and recommended projects for the upcoming summer.
- 2021-22 tentative budget and 2020 tax levy presentation: Ms. Kowalski presented three scenarios and the resulting affect to the district for the 2020 tax levy using 2.3% CPI, 0.46% CPI and 0.0% CPI. The Board will vote to approve the percentage at its November 3 meeting.
Action Item Approved
- Mr. Schmidgall was approved as the Delegate to the Illinois Association of School Board’s Resolutions Committee Assembly. The Assembly will be held virtually in November as the Joint Boards statewide conference has been cancelled.
Commented
