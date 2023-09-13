It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates Truman Shute of Washington, Illinois, on being named to the summer 2023 dean's list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
