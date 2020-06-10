On May 17, the college held a virtual commencement ceremony, featuring a video address by Sam Vaghar, co-founder of the Millennium Campus Network. The following students have met the requirements for graduation at Monmouth College:
Natalie Cordoba, of Morton, Summa Cum Laude; Brock Crothers, of Washington; Tanner Heiple, of Pekin, Magna Cum Laude; Lily Lindner, of Morton, Cum Laude; and Jordan Utter, of Germantown Hills, Summa Cum Laude.
Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the birthplace of the women's fraternity movement, the college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks and two innovative Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.
