Morton Unit School District 709 is proud to announce that the Morton’s Gameball Run was a huge success and raised $133,051.65 for the Children’s Hospital of Illinois. The school district is honored to have Bethel Lutheran School join the Gameball Run fundraising efforts again this year and is very thankful for the overwhelming generosity of the Morton community.
The school district is very proud of the Morton and Groveland community, the boys’ varsity basketball team, Coach Franks, the miracle families, the executive and school committees, the local businesses, schools and the sponsors. Together a whole community united for a special cause, the children at the Children’s Hospital. The generosity and compassion are very much appreciated and reflected by not only the amount that was raised, but also through the hard work that went into making the Morton Gameball Run event a huge success.
Since 2013, the Gameball Run event has raised $606,046.77for the Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
Last year’s fundraising dollars, $113,715.12, went to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois’ John & Annette Heller Learning for Living Center Heller Center. The 2020 Morton Gameball Run funds will go towards OSF HealthCare Foundation’s Heller Center for Kids with Cancer. The center provides the child with cancer, as well as the whole family, with the mental and emotional health services needed to face the obstacles and the trauma a cancer diagnosis produces. In addition, each family is assigned a patient family educator to help guide the families throughout, and even after the journey.
The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer depends completely on donations and grants, since the services provided cannot be reimbursed through the traditional insurance model. Our community is now uniting to ensure patients and families have the support they deserve and can live life to the fullest during their treatment and beyond.
Visit the website for more detailed information at www.MortonGameballRun.org.
