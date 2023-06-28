The following individuals from your area have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the spring 2023 semester. UWM is the second largest university in Wisconsin, with more than 24,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Metamora, Illinois

Emma Dorcy, Letters & Science Undergrad

Rebecca Kimbro, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Washington, Illinois

Benjamin Stevens, School of the Arts-Undergrad