The Peoria Art Guild has announced that the 61st Fine Art Fair will be held on September 23-24 at Riverfront Festival Park. Admission prices are $10 per person, per day, with children under 12 and Peoria Art Guild members getting in for free.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the 61st Fine Art Fair and bringing this important cultural event to the community. Working alongside the Peoria Park District, we always strive to make this event a safe and successful experience for our artists and patrons,” said Shannon Cox, Executive Director of the Peoria Art Guild. “We were rated #20 in the nation and #5 in the Midwest by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2019, so we are working hard to hold up our reputation and make the event even grander.”
This year marks the 61st anniversary of the Fine Art Fair, which has featured thousands of artists throughout its history. As a nationally recognized art fair, the event is the Peoria Art Guild’s primary fundraising event of the year.
The poster for this year’s Fine Art Fair is Carrie Pearce. Carrie was born in Peoria and received Best of Show at the 2022 Fine Art Fair. She has been drawing and painting for as long as she can remember. Her earliest memories include a Walt Disney light-up table and asking her mom to draw her pictures as she described them to her.
