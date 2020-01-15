To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Local students included on the Dean’s List are:
Natalie Bardwell of Goodfield (61742)
Joshua Hagan of Washington (61571)
Ethan Hodel of Metamora (61548)
Kara Jacobs of Washington (61571)
Austin Kasap of Metamora (61548)
Dustin Kennell of Eureka (61530)
Logan Kennell of Eureka (61530)
Jessica Learned of Washington (61571)
Alison Lee of Metamora (61548)
Kathryn Loudermilk of Groveland (61535)
Sara McCoy of Germantown Hills (61548)
Cory McHugh of Germantown Hills (61548)
Emma Morris of Germantown Hills (61548)
Jude Morris of Germantown Hills (61548)
Ricky Nguyen of Germantown Hills (61548)
Zachary Rice of Tremont (61568)
MacKenzie Rumbold of Tremont (61568)
Michalah Rumbold of Tremont (61568)
Elizabeth Syndram of Eureka (61530)
Benjamin Tapp of Eureka (61530)
Caleb Uhlman of Morton (61550)
Alicia Urban of Morton (61550)
Ruth Vogel of Metamora (61548)
Meghan Waller of Eureka (61530)
Emma Wierenga of Eureka (61530)
Jessica Wyse of Mackinaw (61755)
