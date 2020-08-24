With changes in this year’s event, the Morton Chamber of Commerce and Morton Pumpkin Festival Advisory Committee are elated to announce new events for this year’s Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz. These events are not only easily held while social distancing, but could continue as events for future years.
Creative children in Kindergarten through fifth grade are encouraged to sign up for this year’s Young Authors competition. Writers will be asked to write and illustrate a fiction or nonfiction story about the Morton Pumpkin Festival. Stories will be dropped off at the Morton Public Library on September 4 for judging. One illustrator and one writer will be chosen from each category to have their book read by “To the Moon and Back” on a recorded video. Sign up at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/young-authors.
Older kids and families will have the opportunity to create their own fun with the new Design-Your-Own Backyard Game Contest hosted by the Morton Kiwanis Club. Participants will create a yard game that includes a pumpkin design element and bring the game to Kennel Lake on Sunday, September 13. Registration and further details are available online at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/backyard-games.
Kennel Lake will also be hosting two new events at their location. Their BBQ & Bags event will be hosted on Saturday, September 12 from noon – 7 p.m. Teams can register for the competition and the community can pick up a barbecue meal through their new drive thru. Registration and menu details are available at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/bbq-bags.
On Sunday, September 13, anglers are welcomed to join the Fishing Derby, held from 8 – 11 a.m. Awards will be given for Biggest Single Fish and Most Fish for the youth and adult categories. Visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org/fishing-derby for rules and registration.
Clever minds will enjoy two new additions to Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz. This year, the Morton Chamber will be hiding Morton History and Mystery geocaches. Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity that encourages participants to find small containers that are hidden in their community with the help of a clue and GPS coordinates. Twenty items will be hidden in the community and a full listing of clues will be available at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/geocaching and in this year’s Guidebook. This initiative is sponsored by Keach Architectural Design. For those that enjoy discussing and reminiscing about Morton history, the Library will be hosting a Morton History Virtual Trivia Night on Wednesday, September 16 at 5:30 p.m. Cost to register per team is $10 and registration is available online at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/trivia-night.
The 2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz will be Wednesday, September 16 through Saturday, September 19, in thanks to lead sponsor Nestle Libby’s, with several events and programs beginning in late August. The Morton Pumpkin Festival was named the Best of Peoria - Best Community Event once again this year. The Morton Pumpkin Festival generates resources to allow the Morton Chamber of Commerce to fulfill their mission to strengthen business and enhance community. To learn more about Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org or call (309) 263-2491.
