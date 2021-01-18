The Morton Chamber’s Annual Meet Up, set for Thursday, February 4, will air on YouTube at 5:30 p.m. Tune in to hear the previous year’s accomplishments, the Chamber’s goals for the new year and announcement of the 2021 Morton Pumpkin Festival theme. Registration is $30 per person and the event is open to the public.
Guests will receive a goodie bag delivered to their Morton area business or residence the day of the event, including food and beverages from local Morton establishments.
One of the highlights of the evening will be the announcement of the 2021 Distinguished Service Award and the 2020 Volunteer of the Year winners. These awards are given to individuals who embody Morton’s spirit of dedication, service and community. This year’s event will also announce the recipients of two new awards, Commercial Beautification Award and the Community Supporter Award.
Guests will also hear updates from the Chamber’s Board of Directors, including outgoing president Brian Cross and 2021 president Jeff Schieferle Uhlenbrock.
“The Annual Meet Up invites the community, our members and beyond to help us celebrate the successes of the past year, and look forward to an impactful 2021,” shares Morton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leigh Ann Brown.
The Annual Meet Up is sponsored by i3 Broadband.
Those interested in attending can register online at www.mortonchamber.org, leave a message for a team member to connect at (309) 263-2491 or safely stop by the Morton Chamber of Commerce office at 415 W. Jefferson St.
