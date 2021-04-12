As part of the Morton Public Library’s NEA Big Read, author Hope Jahren will present an insightful and inspiring virtual lecture and Q & A session on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. This event is made possible by a partnership with libraries and organizations across the country.
Attendees can choose to view the live stream from home or at the Morton Library. Registration is required for both options. See the events calendar at www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200 to sign-up. Hope Jahren will not be at the Morton Library in-person.
Community members can get a free copy of Jahren’s book “Lab Girl” at participating locations while supplies last: Morton Public Library, Morton Park District Office and Recreation Center, Eli’s Coffee Shop, Morton Cinema, Morton Chamber of Commerce, and The Cookery Inc. Attendees are not required to read the book prior to Jahren’s presentation.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in partnership with Arts Midwest. It was created to broaden everyone’s understanding of the world, their communities and themselves through the joy of sharing in a good book. MPL is one of 78 not-for-profit organizations to receive a grant to host an NEA Big Read project between September 2020 and December 2021.
To see all the events Morton Library is hosting for the NEA Big Read including book discussions, guided hikes, a community clean-up event, and more, visit www.mortonlibrary.org/bigread.
