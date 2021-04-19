Illinois Central College student Katherine Moser was recently named a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar. The prestigious honor and a $1,000 scholarship were awarded to only 50 students across the nation.
Moser, a Tremont native, will graduate from ICC with an associate degree this December. She has spent much of her time at ICC focused on community service. Through her Phi Theta Kappa service project, she engaged fellow classmates in a community effort by sending holiday cards and notes of encouragement to residents and staff of a long-term care facility. In another project for her Honors program, she coordinated the donation of needed cleaning supplies to schools. The project helped a local elementary school and junior high school collect disinfectant sprays, gloves, wipes and other supplies vital to maintaining a clean and safe learning environment. After graduating from ICC, Moser plans to transfer to Illinois State University to major in Secondary Education with an emphasis on teaching English as a foreign language.
“We are thrilled an Illinois Central College student like Miss Moser has been recognized at this level,” said ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “Her dedication to others and her community is an inspiration to all.”
Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service. The program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by the international Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Phi Theta Kappa recognizes students, helping them grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Through her Bronze Scholar honor, Moser has achieved excellence among this group.
For more information about the Coca-Cola scholarship program, visit coca-colascholarsfoundation.org.
