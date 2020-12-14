Join ALPLM’s Theater Director Phil Funkenbusch and Attractions Coordinator Ed MacMurdo for a special Facebook LIVE! event on Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m. on the ALPLM Facebook page.
Phil and Ed will look back at the many memorable performances and talented performers who have graced the museum’s multiple stages – including the crowd favorite “One Destiny” – through their personal recollections, as well as photographs, and video clips of the entertaining and educational productions that have been staged by the ALPLM Theater Department during its first 15 years.
To watch this Facebook LIVE! event, please go to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Facebook page. Then open the page at the appointed time and scroll to the post highlighting the live event. Once you’re there, simply click on the image and watch the live video stream.
