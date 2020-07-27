Brandilyn Bisping of Morton and Lillian Maxwell of Washington have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the spring 2020 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 24,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students.
Area students named to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dean’s List
Latest News
- Youngman, Bailey named to Knox College Dean's List
- Tornado fact or fiction – dispelling common myths
- State employment agency hit in nationwide fraud scheme
- Pritzker administration to distribute 60,000 cloth face masks to state agencies, boards and commissions to protect returning workforce
- Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services remind caregivers to supervise children during water activities
- LWVGP, Fondulac District Library partner to hold information voter forum on August 3
- Local students earn academic honors at Benedictine College
- Emergency physicians, nurses remind patients the ER is safest place in a medical emergency
Most Popular
Articles
- Severe flooding in Roanoke
- Missouri S&T announces local students named to honor list
- Martel named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Aurora University
- Area students named to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dean’s List
- Helen M. Schmidgall
- Keimig named to Indiana State University Dean's List
- State employment agency hit in nationwide fraud scheme
- ‘Restock the Bank’ event to benefit Midwest Food Morton Morton, Peoria
- Missouri S&T awards degree to Schneider at annual commencement
- Back pack, school supply giveaway to be held August 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.