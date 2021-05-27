Illinois Central College will host a series of in-person Summer Visit Days for potential students and their families in June. Each of the four Summer Visit Days have a specific focus and will feature a limited campus tour. Attendees can explore the 150+ programs of study offered at ICC, meet with faculty and staff, and begin the steps to register for classes.
“We are excited to welcome prospective students and their families to campus for a convenient way to gather information on how ICC can help them achieve their goals,” said ICC Director of Admissions Rodney San Jose. “The Summer Visit Days provide students with an on-site experience to explore future careers while receiving first-hand information from ICC faculty and students. They can also learn about financial assistance, student life, steps to register, and much more.”
The General Studies / Undecided Summer Visit Day will take place on Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the East Peoria Campus (1 College Dr., East Peoria). Attendees can explore careers in Arts & Communications, Business & Finance, Education & Training, Human Services, Information Technology, Law & Public Services, and Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics. ICC staff will be available to help undecided students find the right career path. ICC offers an online assessment at icc.edu/careercoach to match individual interests with prospective careers.
The Culinary Arts Summer Visit Day will take place on Tuesday, June 15, from 4-6 p.m. at the Peoria Campus (5407 N. University St., Peoria). Attendees will tour Dogwood Hall on the Peoria campus to view the state-of-the-art kitchen and classrooms and explore careers in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management.
The Agricultural & Industrial Technologies Summer Visit Day will take place on Thursday, June 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the East Peoria Campus. Attendees can get up close with equipment and step inside production labs as they tour the AIT building on the East Peoria campus. They can explore careers in Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources, Architecture & Construction, Graphic Communications, Manufacturing, Transportation, Distribution & Logistics, and more.
The Health Careers Summer Visit Day will take place on Thursday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the Peoria Campus. Attendees can look inside the simulated laboratories, clinics, and exam rooms on the Peoria campus to learn about the many health career programs at ICC.
Attendees can discover a variety of career paths, such as earning a certificate to start their career, earning a two-year associate degree, or taking classes to transfer to a four-year college or university. Potential students of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Advance registration is highly recommended. All Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines will be observed for safety. Register at icc.edu/visit.
For questions, please call ICC at (309) 694-5200 or email admissions@icc.edu.
