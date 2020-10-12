Showcase your strength during the month of October by scheduling your mammogram during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) is pleased to announce the addition of Saturday mammogram appointments on October 17 and 31 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. If you are over 40 years of age and have not had a mammogram within the last 365 days, no doctor’s order is necessary, so schedule your mammogram today by calling HMC at 309-449-4866.
Early detection and diagnosis are key to fighting breast cancer. Stay close to home and get the services that you need to help with early detection of breast cancer at HMC. The staff cares about you, your health and finding out the results that you need in a timely manner. Let HMC be your strength this October during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
