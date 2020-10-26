The Peoria Comic Book Convention will be held on November 1 at the Holiday Inn & Suites located at 101 Holiday St East Peoria. Admission is free and open to the public, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dealers specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related collectibles will be on hand. Dealers will also be buying comic books from convention guests. In accordance with health and safety protocols, guests will be required to wear facemasks.
For further information, contact Alan at 309 657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.