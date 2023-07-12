The Monmouth College students on this list all earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the spring 2023 semester while maintaining at least 3.0 course credits. Students named to the dean’s list from your area are listed below.
Miracle Cassidy of Mackinaw (61755)
Addison Cox of Morton (61550)
Lindsay Eaton of Danvers (61732)
Jadyn Ellison of Hudson (61748)
Skylar Garey of Metamora (61548)
Ella Goodrich of Minonk (61760)
Sydney Grant of Morton (61550)
Elizabeth Harlan of Washington (61571)
Tyler Harms of Flanagan (61740)
Madison Hieser of Pekin (61554)
Brady Hild of Tremont (61568)
Lauren Johnson of Pekin (61554)
Sarah Lahood of East Peoria (61611)
Kaitlyn Russell of Morton (61550)
Kenzie Russell of Morton (61550)
Jeffery Schnetzler, Jr. of Metamora (61548)
Jaidlyn Sellers of Tremont (61568)
Cameron Shook of Morton (61550)
