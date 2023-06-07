Forty-eight students at Augustana College, in Rock Island, Illinois, recently were inducted into the college's Phi Beta Kappa chapter.
This national academic honor society recognizes scholarly achievement, character, integrity and independence of mind. Members are elected by faculty. Election is less a reward for past success than a recognition of exceptional promise for future growth and achievement.
Students honored at the May 22 induction ceremony include:
Quinn Fabish of Washington
Delaney Farwell of Morton
Eric Reinertsen of Metamora
Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776 and celebrates and advocates excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. It has more than half a million members and chapters at 293 American colleges and universities. Invitation to membership is a reflection of outstanding achievement. Only about 10 percent of the nation's institutions of higher learning have Phi Beta Kappa chapters, and only about 10 percent of the arts and sciences graduates of these institutions are selected for Phi Beta Kappa membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.