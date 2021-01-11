The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will hold its January 14, 2021 meeting at 1 p.m. at the Deer Creek Community Center. Presenter for the day’s program will be Mary Eschelbach. Her topic will be “How much does that interest rate matter”. Members should turn in their volunteer hours at the January 14 meeting.
All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. For further information, call Mary at 309-447-6433.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.