The Morton Civic Chorus is excited to be resuming rehearsal for their fundraiser “Encore” to benefit the Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund on January 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Peoria Christian Fellowship Church, 616 Abington, Peoria. No auditions required. For more information please call director Denise Adams at 309-682-6237.
Morton Civic Chorus resumes rehearsals for January 10 ‘Encore’ performance
