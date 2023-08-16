The Illinois Central College horticulture program will host the 42nd Landscape and Garden Day on Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ICC Horticulture Land Lab on the East Peoria Campus. This free event is open to the public. For students interested in a career in horticulture, there will be admissions staff available to assist, or you can request information from the event webpage.
This year's event is themed "A Whimsical Garden" and features seminars with topics of interest to novice or experienced gardeners. The newest winners of the All-America Selections will be showcased, featuring the best and brightest flowers and vegetables available for next year's home gardens.
"Landscape and Garden Day at ICC is one of my favorite events of the year," said ICC Horticulture Program Director Corinne Brown. "As a horticulture program and public garden, the event lets us showcase the beautiful grounds our students and volunteers have worked to establish and maintain. The theme for this year's event allows attendees of all ages to experience the fanciful delight gardens can bring to our lives. The seminar topics we have scheduled will provide lots of ideas to create whimsical spaces in your home landscape!"
Tours of the facility and greenhouse will be provided, as well as family-friendly activities. There will be a plant sale featuring perennials and various interior plants grown by students in the ICC Horticulture program. Visitors can also enjoy displays by local garden clubs, nurseries and landscapers.
Free parking is available with shuttle service from Lots A2 and B2. Accessible parking is available in Lot G.
For more information, visit go.icc.edu/lawngarden or call (309) 694-5599.
