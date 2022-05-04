Mark Webb of Deer Creek, IL, was one of eight students to be officially inducted into GSW's chapter of Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE) on Tuesday, March 8. UPE is the only recognized International Honor Society for the Computing and Information Disciplines.
The undergraduate members inducted were Jordan Ford, Joshua Gilmon, Jae Hong Park, Shiann Smith, and Thaddaeus Whitaker. The graduate students inducted were Stenio Araujo, David Potesta, and Mark Webb. The graduate students are online students from different states and were not able to attend the ceremony. The graduating seniors were also presented with their honor cords to wear for graduation.
The Eta Chapter at GSW was chartered in Fall 2001. Senior Lecturer Karen Cook, Ed.D., is the founding faculty advisor for the Eta Chapter of UPE at GSW.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.
