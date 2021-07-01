More than 1800 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2021. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations to:
Matthew Hoelscher of Eureka, Alyssa Herzog of Germantown Hills, Anna Mccaughey of Washington, Holly Goins of East Peoria, Savannah Smick of Washington, Chelsea Richardson of Morton, Alex Zimmerman of Washington, Evan Wieland of Eureka, Lee Schmidt of Germantown Hills, Ethan Hoffman of Roanoke, Alexander Staab of Germantown Hills, Dylan Schmitt of Metamora, Anna Lee of Washington, Zoe Trapp of Washington, John Crotteau of Metamora, Blaze Fornoff of Eureka, Steven Chen of Morton, Ethan Steiner of Tremont, Kaleb Bolliger of Washington, Conner Ogle of Tremont, Jacob Rassi of Tremont, Caden Matthews of Metamora, Alicion Connor of Tremont, Shane Hajny of Morton, Nathan Tyler of Metamora, Olivia Engel of Congerville, Micah Koch of Tremont, Sarah Morse of Metamora, Caden Davidson of Washington, Alexandria Dean of East Peoria, Jared Benckendorf of Deer Creek, Abbigail Nolte of Metamora, Alex Olson of Eureka, Dominick Mucciante of Morton, Chloe Woodin of Morton, Madeline Schaffer of Metamora, Joy English of Washington, Isaiah Gudeman of Morton, Natasha Hogan of Washington, Kyle Janssen of Groveland, Luke Banwart of Congerville, Zachary Bernitt of Metamora, Olivia Taluc of Morton, Carrlee Craig of Germantown Hills, Drew Tobias of Morton, Rajeshwari Iyer of Washington, Cameron Boers of Washington, Grant Winter-Helms of Morton, Greta Hudson of Washington, Kaitlyn Kerr of Washington, Sarah Irwin of Morton, Macy Glatz of Morton, Kylie Connell of Tremont, Taylor Johnson of Morton, Coreena Witzig of Morton, Jordan Zwilling of Washington, Alina Volkova of Morton, Maya Phan of Morton, Charles Woodard of Tremont, Zachary Byrne of Morton, Ryan Vogel of East Peoria, Nora Hodges of Tremont, Abbi Taylor of Washington, Caleb Clague of Washington, Andrea Gramm of Washington, Brian Lauer of Morton, Andrew Driscoll of Morton, Kyle Streitmatter of Washington, Parrish Higgins of Germantown Hills, Olivia Peterson of Eureka, Alex Brasel of Morton, Dylan Simpson of Morton, Siobhan Regan of Washington, Sam Taluc of Morton, Benjamin Errion of Tremont, Breanna Peterson Green of Morton, Nicholas Nauman of Metamora, Nathan Whitman of Eureka, Adelyn Eichhorn of Spring Bay, Margaret Dean of Metamora, Ashley Claudin of Germantown Hills, Alexander Yacoub of Washington, Dennis Smith of Germantown Hills, Madelyn Norman of Washington, Ella Gilmore of East Peoria, Elizabeth Moser of Roanoke, Josianne Becker of Morton, Abigail Irwin of Morton, Caetlyn Dawdy of Germantown Hills, Baylee Foster of Morton, Isaiah Chism of Metamora, Andrew Kamp of Germantown Hills, Jonathon Koch of Tremont, McKenzie Schroeder of Germantown Hills, Lydia Williamson of Eureka, Trevor Getz of Eureka, Kevin Lauer of Morton, Javan Plattner of Morton, and Julia Dennison of Morton.
