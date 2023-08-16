Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is encouraging vehicle enthusiasts to mark their calendars for the 73rd Secretary of State Vehicle Show, which will be held on Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Springfield at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Second Street. The show is celebrating the 1966 Pontiac GTO.
First organized in 1949 as an Antique Auto Meet, the Secretary of State Vehicle Show features some of Illinois’ finest antique and classic vehicles, sports cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors. The show will be held rain or shine.
“The Vehicle Show is a longtime tradition for Illinoisans and is a great time not only for automobile enthusiasts of all ages but also for the community to gather with one another,” said Giannoulias. “I encourage you to mark your calendars for this special day. I look forward to seeing some of our state’s finest vehicles, and I’m thrilled that we will be honoring the iconic 1966 Pontiac GTO at the show.”
The Vehicle Show will honor one vehicle with the Illinois State Champion Award, given to the vehicle judged best by the show’s advisory committee. First-, second- and third-place winners will also receive awards in at least 60 classes.
Participants must pre-register their vehicles by visiting the Secretary of State Vehicle Show page at ilsos.gov/services/vehicle_show/home.html and clicking the Registration Form and Booklet link. Participants must complete the form and mail it by September 1. The show is free for all spectators.
For more information, contact Tasha Ivy at (312) 793-8876 or Intergovernmentalaffairs@ilsos.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.