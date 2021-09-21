Missouri State University awarded 643 degrees to students in summer 2021, and among them Steven Phillips of Morton, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
Summer 2021 graduates will be able to participate in the fall commencement ceremony to be held on December 17.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs, with the purpose to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.